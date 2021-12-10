1968 Shelby GT500 Is the “Real Deal,” You Can Also Have a Couple of 2022s Instead

Not much has changed for the 2022 Ford Mustang GT500, apart from adding a $2,140 Heritage Edition package and a few other tidbits. Still, we could have a couple of brand-new Shelbys for the price of just a vintage one.
Blue Oval fans already know the 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has a starting MSRP of $72,900. Then you would have to add the $1,195 for the destination charge and the $2,600 gas-guzzler tax. As well as $2,140 for the Heritage Edition pack. And the total would be “just” $157,670. If someone decides to have two instead of one.
But it still wouldn’t match the quotation from Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motor for this pristine 1968 Shelby GT500. This was built at Metuchen, New Jersey, as the 1,576th Shelby. Naturally, they have a thing or two going for it. We are dealing with a highly desirable original ‘Stang that’s been turned up to collector quality via a recent, professional rotisserie restoration.
Now, the Highland Green (factory original) example has lovely white stripes, lots of chrome bits and pieces, as well as a subtle black interior with wood veneers. Thanks to its recent restoration process, it is like brand new and off the factory floors, but there’s also a DeLuxe Marti report documenting the car's original life and adventures.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, the T-bar shift lever for the C-6 automatic transmission sends commands to a 428-cubic-inch, 360-horsepower, Cobra four-barrel V8. Exactly as it should. Interestingly, mileage isn’t a true statement of the car’s age. Just 68,234 miles (109,812 km) are shown on the odometer, which isn’t much considering we are dealing with a Fastback that is more than half a century old.
Last, but not least, comes the asking price. It is not small at all. Remember, we already established one could buy a couple of 2022 GT500 Heritage Editions and still come up with some “change” for gasoline. And this is simply because the ‘68 Shelby GT500 costs exactly $169,900! Which, for some, might not matter at all.
But it still wouldn’t match the quotation from Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motor for this pristine 1968 Shelby GT500. This was built at Metuchen, New Jersey, as the 1,576th Shelby. Naturally, they have a thing or two going for it. We are dealing with a highly desirable original ‘Stang that’s been turned up to collector quality via a recent, professional rotisserie restoration.
Now, the Highland Green (factory original) example has lovely white stripes, lots of chrome bits and pieces, as well as a subtle black interior with wood veneers. Thanks to its recent restoration process, it is like brand new and off the factory floors, but there’s also a DeLuxe Marti report documenting the car's original life and adventures.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, the T-bar shift lever for the C-6 automatic transmission sends commands to a 428-cubic-inch, 360-horsepower, Cobra four-barrel V8. Exactly as it should. Interestingly, mileage isn’t a true statement of the car’s age. Just 68,234 miles (109,812 km) are shown on the odometer, which isn’t much considering we are dealing with a Fastback that is more than half a century old.
Last, but not least, comes the asking price. It is not small at all. Remember, we already established one could buy a couple of 2022 GT500 Heritage Editions and still come up with some “change” for gasoline. And this is simply because the ‘68 Shelby GT500 costs exactly $169,900! Which, for some, might not matter at all.