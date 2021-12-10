1968 Shelby GT500 Is the “Real Deal,” You Can Also Have a Couple of 2022s Instead

5 1967 Ford Shelby GT350 Looks Fittingly Original but It's a 408CI Restomod Monster

Not much has changed for the 2022 Ford Mustang GT500, apart from adding a $2,140 Heritage Edition package and a few other tidbits. Still, we could have a couple of brand-new Shelbys for the price of just a vintage one 34 photos



But it still wouldn’t match the quotation from Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motor for this pristine 1968 Shelby GT500. This was built at Metuchen, New Jersey, as the 1,576th



Now, the Highland Green (factory original) example has lovely white stripes, lots of chrome bits and pieces, as well as a subtle black interior with wood veneers. Thanks to its recent restoration process, it is like brand new and off the factory floors, but there’s also a DeLuxe Marti report documenting the car's original life and adventures.



As far as the oily bits are concerned, the T-bar shift lever for the C-6 automatic transmission sends commands to a 428-cubic-inch, 360-horsepower, Cobra four-barrel V8. Exactly as it should. Interestingly, mileage isn’t a true statement of the car’s age. Just 68,234 miles (109,812 km) are shown on the odometer, which isn’t much considering we are dealing with a



Last, but not least, comes the asking price. It is not small at all. Remember, we already established one could buy a couple of 2022 GT500 Heritage Editions and still come up with some "change" for gasoline. And this is simply because the '68 Shelby GT500 costs exactly $169,900! Which, for some, might not matter at all.

