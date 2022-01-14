GT-R Skyline-Engined Fairlady Z432 CGI-Arrives Wide and Low to Entice Nissan

When discussing some of the most exquisite and rare Japanese cars ever built in OEM form, the original S30 Nissan Fairlady Z (aka Datsun 240/260/280Z) needs to be among them. Not just any incarnation but rather in Z432 form.
Imagine such delicious craziness. Nissan took the S20 engine from the Skyline GT-R and stuffed all 158 horsepower inside the Fairlady. The faster Z was dubbed simply as Z432. Because it had four valves, three carburetors, and two camshafts. And there was even an orange-only Z432R version for homologation purposes!
Naturally, there were very few Z432s produced (some 420, they say) while the racing version was even more scarce, which could explain the record amounts fetched at global auctions. But that’s the real world we are talking about. Over across the virtual plains of the imaginary realm, anything is possible. Including playing with a highly sought-after Z432 example in JDM tuning ways that may be considered outrageous.
And we do not mind that just one bit. Not only because Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, has done a swell job at portraying his digital vision. As always, beauty is only in the eye of the beholder. Instead, we are eager to show this digital project to the world in the hope that someone over at Nissan will take note, fall in love, and do the one right thing.
That would be to showcase this wide and low Z432 (with orange cues, possibly a homage to Datsun/Nissan’s Z432R) to all the head honchos in the company’s corner offices. And maybe, just maybe, there is even the tiniest chance they will agree with Musa and think it’s the proper time for another OEM swap.
Now, just try and imagine the modern frenzy of Nissan’s R35 GT-R Nismo 3.8-liter twin-turbo VR38DETT V6 when mated to the chassis of the company’s seventh-generation Z car! Wow, that’s a huge case for some ample daydreaming...
