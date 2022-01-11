Canada's Very Rare 1975 Bricklin SV-1 Glisters in Safety Red, It's Affordable

According to some voices, Malcolm Bricklin might just be one of the big forgotten heroes of America’s car history. He founded Subaru of America and brought the unfortunate Yugo to U.S. shores. Oh, and he also dabbled with Canadian car manufacturing for a little while.
Of note, his north-of-the-border endeavor included the manufacturing of the 1974 to 1976 model year Bricklin SV-1. The moniker would stand short for “safety vehicle one.” But just like another significant gull-winged North American car of popular culture notoriety (DeLorean), it is also quite often considered one of the worst cars of all time.
Thus, it might be easy to explain why this exceedingly rare 1975 Bricklin SV-1 (less than 3k units were built in total) is also rather affordable by interesting classic car standards. It resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors dressed up in Safety Red. And it also comes with a dual-tone cloth interior, gullwing doors with air hydraulics, as well as a recent restoration job.
But there is always a catch. This time around, it might be the entire car, as it does not have a great track record. On the other hand, if anyone is interested in it, they already know about its list of quirks and drawbacks. So, perhaps it’s a nice occasion to snatch this crimson example that’s equipped with Ford’s 351ci Windsor V8 engine, lending out some 175 horsepower according to the dealer’s description.
Interestingly, this Bricklin SV-1 hasn’t been abandoned and forgotten, as per the odometer’s mileage. Some 50,699 miles show inside the instrument gauge cluster’s specific counter. Which is not much – equating to 81,592 km – for a car that’s almost half a century old. But it’s also not that little, considering its reputation.
As for the asking price, this one might look entirely affordable by today’s classic car market standards. The American dealership asks a mere $24,900 for the 1975 BricklinSV-1. But is it a good catch? Well, that’s a potential million-dollar question...
