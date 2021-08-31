4 Volvo Pushing Towards an IPO by the End of 2021 as It Looks To Expand

Malcolm Bricklin Is the Forgotten Hero of American Car History, Returns With the 3EV





That idea ended in nearly all the prospective dealers and investors - and other investing parties - filing lawsuits against the Chery operations in China for breach of contract for damages totaling more than $1 billion USD. Back in July 2013, VCars LLC won a judgment of $2 million from a U.S. District Court decision by a jury in Detroit, MI.



V Cars LLC, better known as Visionary Vehicles, was Bricklin’s international automobile importing and distribution company which was shuttered before ever importing any cars to North America.



But before that, Bricklin’s most enduring and high-profile success came in the guise of his eponymously named car, the Bricklin SV1 (or Safety Vehicle One). It was a stylish, Ferrari-inspired, Canadian-built, two-seat sports car produced from 1974 to 1975. The SV1 featured gull-wing doors and color-impregnated acrylic resin and fiberglass coachwork.







Production of the SV1 was called to a halt after some 3,000 cars were ultimately built, and it’s estimated that just 1,700 Bricklins survive as of 2012.



Bricklin’s latest venture,



The marketing material for the 3EV says that the company hopes the car will be a direct competitor for the models offered by Tesla, Inc., and it’s been reported that plans for the vehicle include, oddly enough, using Tesla supplies in the production of the car. Bricklin says the exterior design features of the car will be rehashed after every 50,000 cars are produced to preserve their novelty and collectability.







The Canadian Automotive Museum located in Oshawa, Ontario, plans to feature a lecture series with Bricklin as a focal point. During the lecture series, on September 16, the schedule calls for “an Evening with Malcolm Bricklin,” the chief executive of Visionary Vehicles.



“Malcolm Bricklin is one of the great independent auto entrepreneurs, best known for the ill-fated Canadian-made sports car that shared his name,” says a release from the museum. “Over the years he has marketed and sold a staggering range of automobiles, from Yugos to Subarus to experimental electrics."



The program will be moderated by CAM Curator Alex Gates, Special Project Coordinator Dumaresq de Pencier, and will feature Malcolm Bricklin discussing the Canadian-made Bricklin SV-1, alternative energy vehicles planned for the future and the innovations on the horizon in the North American auto market.



The event will be presented



