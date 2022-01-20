1974 Dodge Charger Is a Timely Affordable R/T Tribute in White and Blue Disguise

Logically, even third-generation Dodge Chargers are eagerly haunted by Chrysler B-body aficionados. Naturally, they’re hard to come by in desirably affordable combinations. So, perhaps one needs to bend the rules a little.
Purists be warned. This vintage Dodge Charger is not a real R/T, nor does it have the 440ci Magnum V8 under the hood. We know the decals and badges suggest otherwise, but that is just a ruse. On the other hand, anyone with a knack for classic Mopars, no matter their condition, should not sway away.
Sitting proudly dressed up in white and blue is this 1974 Dodge Charger without a 440ci V8 that currently resides in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. It is offered in Royal Blue Metallic, with shades of white and a white vinyl top over a matching white interior. And no one dares to fake originality.
Instead, the description clearly states it’s just an R/T tribute. One packing an original 400-cubic-inch, four-barreled V8 engine. And some 35,793 miles (57,603 km) on the odometer. Unfortunately, no mentions are made about this being the original mileage. So, let’s assume the worse: a nasty case of TMU (total mileage unknown).
With that important detail out of the way, it is time to focus a little on the rest of the highlights. Those include lots of neatly shining chrome trim, polished 15-inch Weld forged alloy wheels wrapped by raised white-letter tires, and that’s just for the exterior. Meanwhile, the interior comes with a host of upscale features, such as gray inserts, pleated white vinyl high-back front bucket seats, or the four-spoke Grant GT steering wheel, among others.
Last, but not least, come the quotation details. One thing of note. We recently uncovered one of the many old Chargers just waiting to be restored. And it sold for almost half the asking price of this customized one just recently on eBay. Now, it’s everyone’s decision whether that’s too much or not. We are just going to leave the asking price of $33,900 here for comparison purposes.
