1974 Dodge Charger Comes With Receipts for Everything, Sitting for Many Years

There are plenty of Dodge Chargers waiting to be restored out there, but the 1974 model that we have here claims it hides something special.
Not only the condition of the car isn’t necessarily frightening, but the Charger also comes with every single receipt since new.
This is according to eBay seller carsanddogs1970, who said they accidentally came across this Charger when dropping off some supplies to a friend. The vehicle was sitting on the side of the road with flat tires and sunburned paint, though we don’t know when exactly it ended up parked in that spot.
The listing indicates the Charger was last driven approximately two decades ago when the owner’s nephew took the car and gave it a respray, though the current paint looks darker than the original. This means whoever buys the car would have to repaint it once again, but the good news is the rust problems aren’t that bad.
The engine under the hood is a 360 (5.9-liter) V8 that still starts, but on the other hand, you shouldn’t expect to use it as your daily driver just yet. The seller explains the V8 still needs some extra work, yet it should be fixable with minimum effort.
Clearly, the main selling point of this Charger is how documented it is. The owner claims the vehicle comes with receipts for pretty much everything, and the documentation also includes a letter from a Chrysler official apologizing for a transmission issue that was experienced by the original owner.
This Charger has been quite an Internet sensation in the last few days, and it’s really not a big surprise it caught the attention of netizens scanning the web for such a project car. The vehicle has just been sold a few minutes ago for $12,000, so hopefully, it wouldn’t take too long before we see it back on the road.
This is according to eBay seller carsanddogs1970, who said they accidentally came across this Charger when dropping off some supplies to a friend. The vehicle was sitting on the side of the road with flat tires and sunburned paint, though we don’t know when exactly it ended up parked in that spot.
The listing indicates the Charger was last driven approximately two decades ago when the owner’s nephew took the car and gave it a respray, though the current paint looks darker than the original. This means whoever buys the car would have to repaint it once again, but the good news is the rust problems aren’t that bad.
The engine under the hood is a 360 (5.9-liter) V8 that still starts, but on the other hand, you shouldn’t expect to use it as your daily driver just yet. The seller explains the V8 still needs some extra work, yet it should be fixable with minimum effort.
Clearly, the main selling point of this Charger is how documented it is. The owner claims the vehicle comes with receipts for pretty much everything, and the documentation also includes a letter from a Chrysler official apologizing for a transmission issue that was experienced by the original owner.
This Charger has been quite an Internet sensation in the last few days, and it’s really not a big surprise it caught the attention of netizens scanning the web for such a project car. The vehicle has just been sold a few minutes ago for $12,000, so hopefully, it wouldn’t take too long before we see it back on the road.