1980s L-Body Dodge Charger Gets Imagined As Alternative Start of Hellcat Craze

Not everyone feels proud that Dodge’s Charger legacy carries on with a sedan. But let’s remember the sad days of 1982 to 1987 model year L-bodies. Back then, it was a hideous three-door fastback. So, let’s just be thankful for what we have now.
In case anyone did not get the point, here’s an example. Virtual artist Abimelec Arellano kicked off 2022’s digital proceeds with another of his insane, Hagerty-sponsored entries into the hypothetically cool “What-if” series. He observed 2021’s tradition of starting the year with a quirky alternate reality vision... but we think he should not feel too proud about it.
After all, the pixel master’s “fun” idea revolves around an extremely silly question: if we “ever wondered what if Dodge launched the Hellcat in the quirky ‘80s?” Of course, probably no one asked this. Many automotive aficionados do not even remember the Charger entry from that era. And Dodge enthusiasts probably willingly chose to erase it from their memory.
Nevertheless, here is the CGI expert trying to give us quirky nightmares for many nights to come. In the form of a car that’s certainly not fun or excessive, even though it has a personality that will probably have everyone wondering “why would they even do that?” The artist’s words, not ours. Although we subscribe.
Anyway, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. So, behold the multiverse entry where Dodge created the Hellcat during the stint of the L-body Charger. With front-wheel drive and no mighty 700+ horsepower V8 anywhere in sight. Instead, the 1980s Hellcat was not just a graphics package, but also came complete with a “powerful” 220-horsepower engine according to the CGI expert’s wacky vision.
Not only that, but the L-body Charger Hellcat would have also sported other perks. Such as a wider track, flared fenders, some aero enhancements here and there, as well as an entire roster of color combinations. Logically, the Plum Crazy one is the artist’s hero choice...
