Someone Has Created a Cup Holder That’s Also an Air Sterilizer

Air purifiers are becoming more and more common these days, and while we’re not here to discuss the reasons that turned them into must-have products, many people out there want a similar device in their cars as well.
The demand for such gadgets has therefore created a new market for car air purifiers, and manufacturers across the world are now investing in new designs that make more sense for the experience behind the wheel.
This is how the Sana Cup was born.
As you can see in the photos included in our gallery, this little gadget is essentially a cup holder with multiple storage spaces for anything from coffee to coins and other small items. But at the same time, it can also sterilize and purify the air in the cabin.
The design of the cup holder looks pretty premium, and it obviously fits the majority of cars out there. It integrates a coin and key storage compartment, as well as a fixed cup holder, a rotating cup holder, and a multi-storage unit for things like hamburgers.
You’ve heard it right, hamburgers. The inventor of the device explains on Indiegogo that Sana Cup makes a happy meal, well, happy, as it has enough space to hold your entire McDonald’s order in one place.
As for the sterilizing capabilities, the parent company says the device uses a plasma air sterilizing system to remove harmful bacteria, fine dust, and organic chemicals. It’s hard to tell how efficient it is without testing it, but on paper, it sounds like a traditional air sterilizer anyway.
Listed on Indiegogo, this product has already reached its funding goal, so in theory, it should start shipping in May 2022. The Super Early Bird perk lets you claim one device for just $59, though once again, you should treat all these claims with a certain dose of skepticism, at least until the final product is ready.
