Miami Dolphins Star Buys Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody, Adds Custom Stripes and Logos

What is it about NFL players and Hellcats? Commissioner Goodell might as well work out a deal with Dodge at this point, as opposed to the one the league currently has with Hyundai – the Korean brand is an official sponsor of the NFL.
Less than two weeks ago, we showed you a stunning Charger Hellcat Widebody Daytona Edition, which belongs to Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson. Today, we have something similar, albeit a little less exclusive. This is a “regular” 2021 Charger Hellcat Widebody, which according to Dreamworks Motorsports, belongs to Miami Dolphins star Solomon Kindley.
Kindley allegedly bought this Charger in the summer of 2020, which is why we’re assuming it’s the 2021MY car. Why would the model year matter, you ask? It’s because 2021 Hellcats pack a little more power compared to 2020 (and older) versions.
Before the 2021 model year, your run-of-the-mill Challenger or Charger Hellcat would produce 707 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, courtesy of their 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 units. Then, Dodge decided to bump the power output to 717 hp. To be fair, this probably doesn’t make much of a difference (if any), but it sure sounds better rolling off the tongue.
Kindley’s Charger comes with custom stripes, painted brakes, custom logos and inscriptions, tinted windows and personalized logo lights for the doors, projecting the word ‘SOLO’ onto the ground. The result is a four-door muscle car with plenty of road presence, which was never a problem for the Charger Hellcat to begin with.
As for Dolphins RG (right guard), he has failed to impress during this current season (which just ended by the way with the Dolphins missing the playoffs), following a strong rookie year. He started all 13 games in which he played in 2020, but in the 2021-22 season, he’s only started two games out of 16.
