1977 GMC Motorhome Coachman Royale Is More Than a Home, Will Outlast You

Looking at a GMC Motorhome, you wouldn’t believe these were built in the ’70s. The futuristic style and innovative chassis were far ahead of their times, and that’s why these rigs are still in high demand today.
The GMC Motorhome was designed and built by General Motors, and we give the old company credit for not reusing a truck chassis. Instead, the Motorhome was built on a new platform, designed from the ground up to optimize the space and comfort. That’s why the GMC Motorhome is a front-engine/front-wheel-drive vehicle. And because there was no transmission shaft or rear differential, the floor could be lowered to maximize interior space.
This 1977 GMC Coachman Royale motorhome is a 26-footer built toward the end of the production run and was purchased new by the previous owner. The seller bought it in 2014 and didn’t use it much (only 250 miles/400 km added), which explains why it’s in such excellent condition. The transversely-mounted Oldsmobile 403-ci (6.6-liter) V8 engine is mated to a Turbo-Hydramatic three-speed automatic transaxle. The powerplant works fine, and the seller recently performed an oil change, flushed the coolant, and replaced the batteries.
Everything looks incredibly well-maintained as if the Motorhome just left the production line. This is true both for the exterior and the equipment inside. Looking at the cabin pictures, you can imagine how comfortable this GMC is. Add to that the fact that everything looks and works perfectly, and you understand why we think this is a time capsule. This is especially true for the rear cabin, which looks like a family home from the era, with wooden furniture and luxury amenities.
The dining area features a table and two bench seats right across from the kitchen area. This comes with a countertop covering a built-in double-basin sink, a Magic Chef oven/stovetop, a Dometic refrigerator/freezer, and a hot water heater. The rear sleeping area has two couches that convert into dual bunk beds when needed. The Motorhome even includes a full bathroom featuring a lavatory, a toilette, and a shower.
This GMC Motorhome is listed on Bring a Trailer and is already hugely popular, selling with no reserve. The bidding war raised the price to $17,219 in just two days, with 19 bids. Similar RVs changed hands for around $30,000, but I have a feeling this will sell for a higher price.
