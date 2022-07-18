Mint-Condition Chevrolet G20 Conversion Van Reminds Us of Vegas Adventures, Still Great

Chevrolet G-Series conversion vans were a hit with customers who were fond of plush interiors at the time. This particular trim and color might not be today’s best choice. However, this 1995 Chevrolet G20 conversion van is still a great option, considering its pristine condition.
The third-generation Chevy G-Series van endured no less than 26 years in production, which speaks volumes about its qualities. When it was launched, customers appreciated the modern shape and technical base, well ahead of its time in the ’70s. Many examples on the used car market today are in excellent condition, some looking as if they just left the factory. That’s precisely the case with this 1995 example selling on Bring a Trailer.
The 1985 model year marked the debut of a new 4.7-liter V6 engine under the hood of the G20, and two years later, a fuel-injected version was introduced. This engine endured until 1995 when all but the most powerful V8 engines were dropped. This 1995 example was among the last built and benefited from several updates, including a brake-shift interlock, a driver’s side airbag, and a new steering wheel and instrument panel.
While many think the V6 engine is not up to powering the G20, people who owned a 4.3-liter V6 were satisfied with it. The fuel economy is something to appreciate, especially these days when the price of fuel skyrocketed. This engine is capable of 16 mpg on average, which was quite an achievement for the vans of the era.
The G-Series vans looked great and were easy to drive, but most people were unsatisfied with GM’s interiors. That’s why most examples on the market were panel vans converted as people carriers. Just like this 1995 example, they featured pretty much the same style and seating. Besides the two captain’s chairs in the front, there are two more in the cabin, plus a power-operated folding bench that can be used as a bed.
Of course, not all had this cringe burgundy interior which somehow reminds us of certain casinos in Vegas. Perhaps this was on purpose, but you know what they say: whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Let’s keep it that way for now and enjoy the fact that this van is in such excellent condition. Indeed, there’s no rust stain, no leakage spot, and we can say many 2-3-years cars don’t look that good today.
If you want to be the owner of this time capsule, go to the auction’s page on Bring a Trailer and make the seller an offer. There are five bids at the time of writing, with the highest at $15,500. Two days can still change everything, but taken from past auctions, this should not exceed $20,000.
