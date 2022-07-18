Low-Mileage 2008 Ducati 1098R Oozes WorldSBK Pedigree, Would Love Some Track Day Action

It can hit apexes at wild lean angles all day long, though you’ll need some serious skill to really make the most of its performance.
Ducati’s limited-edition 1098R was brought into existence for WSBK homologation purposes, and a mere 450 copies have been assembled for the 2008 model-year. Priced at a staggering $40k when new, this unforgiving juggernaut features an abundance of higher-spec components setting it apart from a regular 1098, including upgraded powertrain internals, premium Ohlins suspension and carbon fiber bodywork.
A state-of-the-art slipper clutch and traction control are also present, but let’s not forget about the significant increase in engine capacity made possible by a larger bore and stroke. Bologna’s exotic crotch rocket obtains its power from a liquid-cooled 1,198cc L-twin mill whose compression ratio is rated at 12.8:1. This desmodromic brute comes with Marelli EFI hardware, dual overhead cams and a total of eight valves.
Right below the 10k-rpm mark, the twin-cylinder powerhouse will be more than happy to deliver 180 untamed horses at the crank. When the tachometer reads 7,750 spins, the 1098R gets motioned forward by a maximum torque output of 99 pound-feet (134 Nm). Making its way to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission and a drive chain, this oomph can ultimately lead to a top speed of 185 mph (298 kph).
The bike will only require 9.3 seconds to run the quarter-mile, and it tips the scales at 364 pounds (165 kg) dry. In terms of suspension, you’ll find TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks at the front and a fully-adjustable Ohlins TTXR monoshock with progressive linkage at the opposite end.
Copious stopping power is the product of dual 330 mm (13 inches) discs up north and a 245 mm (9.6 inches) unit down south, all of which are paired with Brembo calipers. The 1098R displayed atop these paragraphs is up for grabs with 3,600 miles (5,800 km) on the odo, but the highest bid placed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions thus far is nowhere near the reserve price. In any case, the bidding process is set to finalize on Friday, July 22.
