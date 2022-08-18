Forget About the New Dodge Charger Daytona and Swipe Right on This Old Timer Instead

It will be a while until the Daytona moniker makes a comeback, if Dodge decides to keep it on their next muscle car, otherwise previewed by an electric concept earlier this week.
So, where does that leave those craving for a Dodge Charger Daytona of their own as soon as possible? Why, with the used car market, obviously, and the green copy pictured above could be yours, for the right sum.
Set to go under the hammer at Mecum’s Dallas 2022 auction, on September 7-10, it is one of the stars of the event. The classic muscle car was made in 1969, alongside 502 other examples apparently, and has had the same owner since new, when it was sold at Florissant Dodge, in St. Louis, Missouri.
The owner used it for a bit, and then kept it in storage until 2001, when they decided to bring it back to its former glory. Thus, they subjected it to a complete restoration, which ended in 2002, and it was part of this process that it received that beautiful green shade, said to be all original, as well as the beige leather interior, and pretty much everything else.
It features power brakes with discs up front, power steering, a 440 Magnum V8 with 375 horsepower, mated to an automatic transmission, and classic wheels wrapped in Daytona Radial S/R tires, with white branding. A locking center cap is mentioned in the ad too, as well as the original AM radio, and sport steering wheel.
This Daytona presents itself in absolutely beautiful condition, and it is accompanied by service records, parts receipts, invoice, window sticker, and photos taken during the restoration process, the auction house says. The question is, how much is this muscle car worth to you, and would you consider buying it if you were in the market for such a model?
