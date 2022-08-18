2014 KTM 1190 RC8 R With Less Than 7K Miles Packs Some Serious Bang for Your Buck

Those evil insect aesthetics may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but any petrolhead can appreciate great performance.
The 2014 KTM 1190 RC8 R draws power from a monstrous 1,195cc LC8 V-twin that’s connected to a six-speed claw-shifted gearbox. Featuring titanium intake valves, 13.5:1 compression and DLC-treated camshaft finger followers, the fuel-injected DOHC engine is good for up to 173 horses at the crank, and this figure will be accomplished in the region of 10,250 rpm.
At 8,000 revs per minute, KTM’s spartan gets pushed forward by a brutal torque output numbering 91 pound-feet (123 Nm). When this force makes contact with the tarmac, it enables the RC8 R to reach a top speed of approximately 186 mph (300 kph). Braking is accomplished via 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating rotors and four-piston radial Brembo calipers at the front.
For rear-end stopping power, the predator makes use of a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc that gets pinched by a twin-piston caliper. Suspension-related affairs are assigned to premium WP hardware at both poles, namely 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks up north and a fully-adjustable monoshock down south. Dry weight is rated at 406 pounds (184 kg), and the wheelbase measures 1,425 mm (56.1 inches).
All this goodness is topped with extensive adjustability for the motorcycle’s ergonomics, including its foot pegs, control levers and clip-on handlebars. Last but not least, the whole shebang crawls on 17-inch Marchesini wheels, flaunting a five-spoke design on both ends. You’ve now been familiarized with the essentials, so let’s talk more specifically about the machine displayed above.
Showing a moderate 6,900 miles (11,100 km) on its digital counter, this nasty animal is currently up for grabs! You may find it listed on Bring a Trailer for two more days, as the online auction will be ending on the early afternoon of Saturday, August 20. At the moment, bidders would need about $8k in order to outdo the leading offer, which amounts to 7,500 bones.
