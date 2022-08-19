Custom BMW R100RS Black Stallion Sits on Upgraded Suspension and Dual-Purpose Tires

We wouldn’t necessarily call this thing a scrambler, yet it does borrow quite a few styling elements from that genre.
It’s fair to say the Austrian bike-modding community wouldn’t be the same without NCT Motorcycles, and the machine we’re about to look at should give you an idea as to why that is. The three men behind NCT – Kurt Kosjek, David Widmann and Manuel Tilke – decided to pick a BMW R100RS as the donor for this project, but the end result is a far cry from the chunky sport-tourer they started with!
Following the removal of all factory bodywork items besides the fuel tank, it was deemed necessary to have the Beemer’s engine rebuilt. Thus, its boxer-twin powerplant received a plentiful selection of fresh internals, and it now exhales via handmade two-into-one pipes that end in a single Akrapovic muffler below the seat.
Velocity stacks are present at the intake side of things, but the real stand-out feature is an aftermarket quickshifter provided by KLS Motorsport. Herr Kosjek took care of the electrics, rewiring everything to a lithium-ion battery and Motogadget’s praised m-Unit control module. To beef up the R100’s suspension, NCT installed the upside-down Showa forks of a Ducati 900SS up north and a piggyback Ohlins shock out back.
The front-end arrangement is held in place by custom-made triple clamps, the uppermost of which carries a digital Motogadget speedometer. Upgraded braking hardware can be spotted lower down, consisting of twin floating discs and modern Brembo calipers. The bike’s original Y-spoked wheels are still in play, wearing dual-purpose rubber from Heidenau’s inventory.
Instead of the stock subframe, we now see a minimalistic seat pan covered in swanky cowhide upholstery, and there’s a handmade rear fender lying underneath. Turning their attention to the final touches, the lads fitted clip-on handlebars, rear-mounted foot pegs and an LED headlight. Finally, this ravishing R100RS (dubbed Black Stallion) was cloaked in black paint and gold accents by Manuel.
