Porsche Taycan Gets Customized by Streetwear Influencer, Becomes Art Car

Porsche has presented yet another fully customized vehicle, and this one is the closest thing to an art car for the road that you may have seen lately. We are referring to a Taycan 4 Cross Turismo that received a vivid color palette, along with a few eccentric materials inside.
The vehicle in question was one of the highlights of the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, where its colour-block style paint was first seen. Now, the vehicle's interior is set to be revealed, and it will happen on the company's official Instagram channel, where the new owner will present it himself.
We are writing about Sean Wotherspoon, a 32-year-old designer and influencer who is known for his work regarding streetwear. To be specific, Wotherspoon made a name for himself in the field of sneakers, especially for collaborations with Nike and Adidas, among other brands.
Now, he has taken his style to vehicles, and customized a Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo in a way that nobody has thought about before. We are writing about a steering wheel that blends Loretta Purple with cork, Ashley green on the lower parts of the dashboard, and carpets, as well as shades like Nash Blue and Sean Peach, in other areas. In case you were wondering about the names of these colors, they were inspired by members of Sean's family.
As you may have figured out, these colors do match up with the ones on the exterior, but the cork on the dash is something that you do not see every day. The selection of cork and Corduroy was made because the designer also uses these in his streetwear line.
Mind you, Porsche is not the first vehicle manufacturer to implement such a material, as Mazda has done with its MX-30, which does come with some ornaments made from cork. As Porsche representatives noted, this was not easy, as it presented a number of challenges, but the team got it done.
Wotherspoon worked with the Style Porsche design team to complete the look of this Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, as well as to organize its presentation on Instagram.
We are writing about Sean Wotherspoon, a 32-year-old designer and influencer who is known for his work regarding streetwear. To be specific, Wotherspoon made a name for himself in the field of sneakers, especially for collaborations with Nike and Adidas, among other brands.
Now, he has taken his style to vehicles, and customized a Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo in a way that nobody has thought about before. We are writing about a steering wheel that blends Loretta Purple with cork, Ashley green on the lower parts of the dashboard, and carpets, as well as shades like Nash Blue and Sean Peach, in other areas. In case you were wondering about the names of these colors, they were inspired by members of Sean's family.
As you may have figured out, these colors do match up with the ones on the exterior, but the cork on the dash is something that you do not see every day. The selection of cork and Corduroy was made because the designer also uses these in his streetwear line.
Mind you, Porsche is not the first vehicle manufacturer to implement such a material, as Mazda has done with its MX-30, which does come with some ornaments made from cork. As Porsche representatives noted, this was not easy, as it presented a number of challenges, but the team got it done.
Wotherspoon worked with the Style Porsche design team to complete the look of this Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, as well as to organize its presentation on Instagram.