Porsche Will Now Sell You a $500 Bedroom Poster of Your Own Car

We all know of a car that comes to mind when we think of a young car enthusiast's bedroom wall. While Porsche isn't typically on that list, now they're making it that much easier with custom metal prints of specific models.
Today, Porsche has launched VINArt Portraits, a new service that aims to immortalize specific cars at the request of a customer.
Mark Klümper, Head of Corporate Development at Porsche Deutschland GmbH said this about the new venture: "We are constantly developing new ideas like VIN Art in our innovation process to inspire our customers. Besides the online offer, we also see a variety of uses for VIN Art in our stationary Porsche dealership to please our customers."
Of course, you don't have to be a Porsche customer to buy one of these prints. All you need is the VIN number of a Porsche or a Porsche code from the online configurator. Input that into the VINArt website and you'll have the choice of at least six different scenes that include the car.
Once a scene is selected, buyers will choose from one of four different sizes. The smallest available poster is 30x20 cm or 11.8x7.8 inches. It costs 99 Euros or $112. Of course, you could also go for the 90x60 cm or 35x23.6 inch option. It's the largest available and costs north of $500.
Or it would. At least today, at launch, these prints are only available in Germany to those with a German address. In addition, it should be noted that only vehicles built in 2016 or newer can be entered into the system to create these prints. We can confirm that as well since we tried to get one of an old 944 and a 996 to no avail.
In any case, the program seems pretty slick for what it is. According to Porsche, the prints are on a thin aluminum plate with a high-gloss surface. They're also going to match the car in question so don't be worried that the colors won't match.
Porsche's most voracious customers tend to love things like this. They often agonize over small details of the builds they create. Nuances like stitching color, which shade of trim to choose, and whether they should get the 718 Cayman GT4 RS or the 911 Turbo.
We think this will be a huge boon to the Porsche balance sheet at the end of the day.
It might not be a Lamborghini Countach but we kind of love that now the poster on your bedroom wall can be the exact same as the car in your garage. You could even get one of the Porsche supercars you're working towards. It's expensive, but it's a cool piece of art too.
