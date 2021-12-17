Significant Amounts of Water Found in Mars’ Valles Marineris, Hidden in the Ground

Popstar Justin Bieber Is Going to Put His Spin on the Design of a New Vespa Scooter

Vespas appeal to a wide range of customers and youngsters are definitely on top of the list. This recently announced collaboration is definitely proof of that, as Piaggio just unveiled a partnership with heartthrob Justin Bieber. 7 photos



Piaggio describes this partnership as a unique project to be unveiled in February 2022, so we’ll keep you in the loop. We should tell you right from the start though that the Italian two-wheeler manufacturer isn’t giving us diddly-squat on the collab, which is just a big tease at this point. We have just been told that this partnership is supposed to be a celebration of style, the spirit of freedom, and love of design and apparently, the Biebs fits right in. As stated by Piaggio, style and design are a constant source of inspiration for the popstar, while Vespa has always been close to the world of music and youth culture.Truth be told, Piaggio does target the younger generation with its products and a more recent example to point that out is the roll-out of the Piaggio 1 electric scooter. It is designed as a practical, agile, and cool two-wheeler for urban mobility. It focuses on being user-friendly, replacing the traditional key with a remote control to start it and Piaggio chose the TikTok platform for the live debut of the scooter.Back to our surprising collaboration, Bieber is no stranger to Vespas, as he’s been often caught by paparazzi riding them. One of our favorites is his striking yellow Vespa Primavera 50 Sean Wotherspoon, a small body scooter that is the result of a partnership between the Italian manufacturer and famous American streetwear designer Sean Wotherspoon.But Justin Bieber also catches headlines constantly with his extravagant collection of cars , as he spends ridiculous amounts on his wheelers. His floating Rolls-Royce , Lamborghini Aventador S, Cadillac CTS V Batmobile, are just a few of the beauties you can find in his garage.As for his collaboration with Piaggio, the Canadian singer stated that he’s always been drawn to this mix of style, grace, and speed and he’s excited to put his spin on the iconic Italian design of Vespa.Piaggio describes this partnership as a unique project to be unveiled in February 2022, so we’ll keep you in the loop.

Editor's note: Gallery showing photos of the Piaggio 1 scooter, Justin Bieber's floating Rolls-Royce and his RV Gallery showing photos of the Piaggio 1 scooter, Justin Bieber's floating Rolls-Royce and his RV

