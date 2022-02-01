Porsche Taycan Firebird Trans Am Edition Needs T-Top Conversion, Burbling V8

‘Smokey and the Bandit’ fans have grown up, and they’re apparently into electric cars. Well, at least the owner of this Porsche Taycan is, and they do have the finances to support it, as it’s not exactly the most affordable zero-emission model out there.
Spotted somewhere in the ‘land of the free and home of the brave’, it has had its picture taken in what appears to be the parking lot of a Porsche dealership, and that image has made its way to Reddit's infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread.
However, we don’t exactly agree with that action, as the mods may be somewhat controversial, but the end result is actually pretty. There, I’ve said it, and it wasn’t easy, but as much as I want to hate it, I can’t, and some of you might feel the same, because the firebird decal looks quite good. Also, the whole gold-on-black theme is head-turning, and we reckon that for the right sum, a tuner could give it a T-Top conversion (hear that, RUF?).
Since we’ve mentioned chopping off the roof, we might as well take it to the next level and talk about a burbling V8 engine under the hood, because we’ve seen numerous Teslas sipping dead dinosaurs, so why not a Taycan too? Such a mod would actually make even more sense if it featured forced induction, because after all, this is the Taycan Turbo, apparently, and it doesn’t have a turbo.
Slotting between the GTS and Turbo S, the Taycan Turbo has up to 670 hp on overboost, and with the launch control function engaged, it needs 3 Mississippis to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph). The EPA-estimated driving range is 212 miles (341 km), and the car will set you back a cool $150,900, before destination, dealer fees, and options.
