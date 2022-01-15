This Smokey and the Bandit-Inspired Jeep Gladiator Is One Sweet Tribute Truck

The fourth best-selling model in the mid-size truck segment last year, the Gladiator is a thoroughbred Jeep in terms of customization options. The Bandit Outlaw Edition we’re covering today is a retro throwback to the infamous Pontiac Trans Am from Smokey and the Bandit, the 1977 road action comedy starring Burt Reynolds in the role of Bo "Bandit" Darville.
Chassis number ten of a limited series, this fellow is dressed to impress in black paintwork beautified with gold accents that include a screaming chicken on the hood. The power bulge sides read JT 3.6, referencing the codename for the Gladiator and the displacement of the Pentastar engine.
Based on the High Altitude trim level, VIN 1C6JJTAG9LL1997 is wrongfully listed by the peeps at Barrett-Jackson with a six-speed automatic instead of the TorqueFlite 8 produced by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at the Kokomo Transmission Plant. Dubbed 850RE, the eight-speed automatic in the Gladiator is capable of handling 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque.
The optional EcoDiesel turbo sixer levels up to the 8HP75 because it’s a little torquier, hence the eight-speed automatic’s improved torque rating of 750 Nm (553 pound-feet). Turning our attention back to the Wrangler-styled pickup, we also need to highlight a Rough Country 3.5-inch lift kit, 38-inch Milestar Patagonia M/T rubber boots mounted on custom wheels, a body-color Freedom three-piece hardtop, and quilted Napa leather seats.
To be auctioned at Scottsdale 2022 later this month, the Gladiator also flaunts Dana 44 front and rear axles, Command-Trac 4WD, the forward-facing TrailCam, a bed liner, a tonneau cover, the Premium LED lighting group, and a few custom touches for the interior. Given this level of equipment and the 5,121 miles (8,241 kilometers) shown on the odometer, it’s pretty obvious this pickup will sell for a pretty sizeable amount of money.
Last year, for example, Barrett-Jackson sold VIN 1C6HJTFG5ML511334 for a cool $78,100, including the buyer’s premium. A dealership we’ve previously covered on autoevolution lists a recently sold Bandit Outlaw Edition for $89,995, which is obviously a lot for a spruced-up Gladiator.
Based on the High Altitude trim level, VIN 1C6JJTAG9LL1997 is wrongfully listed by the peeps at Barrett-Jackson with a six-speed automatic instead of the TorqueFlite 8 produced by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at the Kokomo Transmission Plant. Dubbed 850RE, the eight-speed automatic in the Gladiator is capable of handling 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque.
The optional EcoDiesel turbo sixer levels up to the 8HP75 because it’s a little torquier, hence the eight-speed automatic’s improved torque rating of 750 Nm (553 pound-feet). Turning our attention back to the Wrangler-styled pickup, we also need to highlight a Rough Country 3.5-inch lift kit, 38-inch Milestar Patagonia M/T rubber boots mounted on custom wheels, a body-color Freedom three-piece hardtop, and quilted Napa leather seats.
To be auctioned at Scottsdale 2022 later this month, the Gladiator also flaunts Dana 44 front and rear axles, Command-Trac 4WD, the forward-facing TrailCam, a bed liner, a tonneau cover, the Premium LED lighting group, and a few custom touches for the interior. Given this level of equipment and the 5,121 miles (8,241 kilometers) shown on the odometer, it’s pretty obvious this pickup will sell for a pretty sizeable amount of money.
Last year, for example, Barrett-Jackson sold VIN 1C6HJTFG5ML511334 for a cool $78,100, including the buyer’s premium. A dealership we’ve previously covered on autoevolution lists a recently sold Bandit Outlaw Edition for $89,995, which is obviously a lot for a spruced-up Gladiator.