3.0L "Tornado" Straight-Six Engine Coming to Ram 1500, Various Jeep Models

The Stellantis media website lists the Saltillo Engine Plant as follows: “GMET6 HO launched on November 22nd, 2021.” The HO suffix indicates the high-output variant of the 3.0-liter mill based on the 2.0-liter turbo we already know from a plethora of models. In chronological order, these are the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio, Jeep Wrangler, Cherokee, Grand Commander, Maserati Ghibli Hybrid, Levante Hybrid, Jeep Wrangler 4xe , and Grand Cherokee 4xe.Searching the Internet for more information on the six-cylinder engine, we’ve come across an Excel published by Centro Ricerche Fiat. As the headline implies, the file in question lists four applications of the GME T6 within Fiat Chrysler: the Ram 1500 (internally referred to as DT), current-gen Jeep Wrangler (JL), Gladiator pickup truck (JT), and the Wagoneer (WS).All of them are rocking the high-output variant of the 3.0-liter engine, which poses a pretty obvious question. How does Fiat Chrysler intend to make a little more oomph from the GME T6? The simplest answer would be to crank up the boost pressure. A mild-hybrid setup, full hybrid, or plug-in hybrid are possible as well, especially the plug-in outcome. Frankly speaking, a vehicle as large and heavy as the Wagoneer definitely needsassistance.Also rumored for the next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger , which are coincidentally expected to be replaced by a full-electric muscle car, the GME T6 would indirectly replace the 5.7-liter HEMI. For the 2022 model year, the free-breathing V8 with eTorque mild-hybrid tech cranks out 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) in the Ram workhorse.On closer inspection, the Excel document from Centro Ricerche Fiat also lists the Grand Cherokee (WL) with the non-HO GME T6 engine.