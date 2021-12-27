3.0L "Tornado" Straight-Six Engine Coming to Ram 1500, Various Jeep Models

It’s been a heck of a long time since we’ve first heard that Fiat Chrysler is working on a brand-new engine with six cylinders arranged in a line. Codenamed Tornado and internally referred to as the GME T6, the Global Medium Engine Turbo Six has recently entered production in Mexico.
The Stellantis media website lists the Saltillo Engine Plant as follows: “GMET6 HO launched on November 22nd, 2021.” The HO suffix indicates the high-output variant of the 3.0-liter mill based on the 2.0-liter turbo we already know from a plethora of models. In chronological order, these are the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio, Jeep Wrangler, Cherokee, Grand Commander, Maserati Ghibli Hybrid, Levante Hybrid, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, and Grand Cherokee 4xe.
Searching the Internet for more information on the six-cylinder engine, we’ve come across an Excel published by Centro Ricerche Fiat. As the headline implies, the file in question lists four applications of the GME T6 within Fiat Chrysler: the Ram 1500 (internally referred to as DT), current-gen Jeep Wrangler (JL), Gladiator pickup truck (JT), and the Wagoneer (WS).
All of them are rocking the high-output variant of the 3.0-liter engine, which poses a pretty obvious question. How does Fiat Chrysler intend to make a little more oomph from the GME T6? The simplest answer would be to crank up the boost pressure. A mild-hybrid setup, full hybrid, or plug-in hybrid are possible as well, especially the plug-in outcome. Frankly speaking, a vehicle as large and heavy as the Wagoneer definitely needs PHEV assistance.
Also rumored for the next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger, which are coincidentally expected to be replaced by a full-electric muscle car, the GME T6 would indirectly replace the 5.7-liter HEMI. For the 2022 model year, the free-breathing V8 with eTorque mild-hybrid tech cranks out 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) in the Ram workhorse.UPDATE
On closer inspection, the Excel document from Centro Ricerche Fiat also lists the Grand Cherokee (WL) with the non-HO GME T6 engine.
