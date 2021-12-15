Jeep Recalls 2021 Grand Cherokee L for Inoperable Headlights

Notorious for software-related issues, Fiat Chrysler strikes again with the 2021 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee L. A grand total of 36,929 utility vehicles fitted with smart lighting modules are called back for incomplete software that may cause one or both headlights to become inoperable.
The automaker’s Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance Office identified the incomplete software on certain vehicles back in November 2021. FCA then determined that it doesn’t comply with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 108, hence the aforementioned recall.
Subject vehicles were produced between December 3rd, 2020 and July 27th, 2021 when the smart lighting module software was rectified by the 4x4 specialist. Both dealers and customers will be notified of the callback on January 28th, and the remedy consists of flashing the correct software.
Based on the Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform, the Grand Cherokee L hasn’t been tested yet by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The previous-generation Grand Cherokee, on the other hand, has received “acceptable” and “poor” ratings for headlight performance depending on the trim.
Turning our attention back to the three-row Grand Cherokee L, the people-moving utility vehicle will set you back $39,220 at the very least for the Laredo 4x2 with the 3.6-liter V6. The Pentastar six-cylinder engine cranks out 290 horsepower and 257 pound-feet (348 Nm) in this application.
The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 is optional even for the range-topping Summit Reserve trim level, adding $3,295 to the tally. Switching to eight cylinders also upgrades the 8HP automatic transmission from the 850RE to the slightly beefier 8HP75 that’s rated for 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque.
Rated at 357 horsepower and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm), the HEMI-engined Grand Cherokee L is key to achieving the maximum towing capacity of 7,200 pounds (3,266 kilograms). By comparison, the posh Land Rover Defender with the base 2.0-liter turbo can pull 7,716 pounds (3,500 kilograms).
