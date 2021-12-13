Jeep Pickup Is Ready to Retire the Gladiator, Give the Tesla Cybertruck a Headache

They may have put the electric vehicle on the map, but Tesla is known for delaying the launch of new products. As a result, the Cybertruck (and not only) is nowhere in sight, even though it broke cover a little over two years ago, in a live event that went viral.
If you badly want the futuristic looking electric pickup in your life, then you will have to wait until late 2022 to take delivery, according to Elon Musk himself. Unless they put yet another pin in that plan, which wouldn’t be such a big surprise.
When it finally starts rolling out (fingers crossed), the Tesla Cybertruck will have a few rivals in its sights, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, and the Rivian R1T. Jeep, like many other companies, is also planning an EV, said to be around two years away. They have yet to announce which model will get the zero-emission treatment, but considering that they presented an electric Wrangler Concept, this might be the winner.
In the real world, the Stellantis-owned brand will be reshuffled, with focus on battery-electric powertrains, but in the digital realm, their lineup has already been expanded. Aitor Amigo Lopez, for one, has imagined how a Jeep pickup might look like in the future, sharing a few unofficial renderings of it on Behance, which are definitely not endorsed by the automaker.
The proposal looks like a weird mix between a Tesla Cybertruck and a Jeep Gladiator. It has a very Baja feel to it, two doors, open bed behind the cockpit, and a new interpretation of the company’s corporate grille. Big tires wrapped around the wheels contribute to the design, together with the very generous ground clearance. Unfortunately, the digital artist didn’t say what would power it, in his vision, yet considering the lack of tailpipes, it would run on electricity.
So, think Jeep should consider launching a vehicle that looks similar, or should they stick to the usual recipe? Let us know your thoughts in our comments area down below.
