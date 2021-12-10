Rivian R1T Pickup Truck: A Real-Life Cybertruck? Better!

The world’s first purpose-built full-electric truck is finally here, and it’s not a Cybertruck, or a Ford, or any other dominant automaker - It’s a Rivian! Yes, the Rivian R1T is a fully electric, off-road-proven pickup-truck, and is delivering to its first customers in the real world as you read this post.
The EV startup appeared from nowhere and snatched the mantle from Tesla and Ford. Rivian has disrupted the EV game and is officially the first automaker to bring a fully electric truck to the consumer market.
On Tuesday, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted that the company’s first R1T truck drove off the Normal, Illinois assembly plant in the morning. The CEO added that the delivery was possible due to collective team effort.
So, who are these guys? Are they going to disrupt the EV market, or will they fade into obscurity? Probably not! According to CNN, The Rivian R1T is not a Tesla, and that’s what its consumers want.
Hands down, Tesla is the biggest electric vehicle automaker, selling two of every EV out in the market. Tesla is so influential that its CEO, Elon Musk, is a celebrity with millions of followers on social media. To appeal to the consumer, Rivian’s R1T needs to have the building blocks of an American truck - and that's they did. For starters, the Rivian R1T can do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3 seconds on dirt!
With a starting price of $68,575, the R1T is already delivering to real-life clients. It’s a medium-sized pickup truck, a little bigger than the Ford Ranger or Tacoma and smaller than a full-sized F-150 or Tundra.
With four electric motors powering all four wheels, this electric pick-up from Rivian puts out 835 hp and 908 lb-ft of torque. It has enough power to tow 11,000 lbs and has a maximum range of 314 miles.
That’s not all. The R1T is highly-capable. With a motor dedicated to each wheel, it can do impressive twisty maneuvers, effortlessly tackle the infamous Hell’s Gate, and best of all — drift! Well, that’s not a selling point, but you get my point. It’s impressive!
Will it dominate the all-electric truck segment? It's too early to tell. However, Amazon and Ford have invested $2 billion combined into Rivian, which speaks volumes.
