Future Jeep A-UV Small Crossover All But Confirmed With Electric Powertrain

When the late Sergio Marchionne was calling the shots at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the Jeep brand confirmed four BEVs by 2022 and 10 PHEVs by 2022. The first promise hasn’t been fulfilled, but fret not because the merger with PSA will yield a zero-emissions future for the U.S. automaker.
Originally planned as a plug-in hybrid, the Jeep A-segment utility vehicle will be fully electrified according to chief executive officer Christian Meunier. When asked by Auto Express about electric propulsion and Jeep’s upcoming product launches, the big kahuna made it clear that “we’re looking at every segment possible,” including the Wagoneer full-size SUV.
Meunier also let it slip that his team is looking at a sub-Renegade product, a.k.a. the Baby Jeep. The yet-to-be-named SUV will be joined by two siblings from Alfa Romeo and Fiat, and all three of them will be produced in Poland.
The Stellantis Tychy plant has received 755 million Polish zlote or $200 million at current exchange rates in preparation for the all-new models, and production is rumored to start in November 2022 for the 2023 model year. Considering that no test mules have been spied thus far, that date may be wishful thinking, especially in the context of a worldwide microchip crunch.
Instead of the STLA Small vehicle architecture - which is due in 2026 for small, supermini, and compact vehicles - the newcomer is expected to feature the e-CMP platform developed by Groupe PSA before the merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Notable applications include the DS 3 Crossback, Opel Mokka-e, and Peugeot e-2008 crossovers, but on second thought, the e-CMP doesn’t feel right for the A-UV because of a limitation.
Of course, I’m referring to the FWD-only design of the platform, as seen in every e-CMP EV rolled out so far. Would you even consider buying the Renegade's smaller brother without AWD?
