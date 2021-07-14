autoevolution
2022 Jeep Compass MSRP Revealed, Facelifted SUV Retails From $24,995

14 Jul 2021, 20:39 UTC ·
Slotted neatly between the Renegade and Cherokee, the Compass enters the 2022 model year with a mid-cycle refresh in the United States of America. The compact utility vehicle is $500 more than before at $24,995 excluding taxes for the Sport, and Active Drive adds $1,500 to the MSRP.
What do you get for your hard-earned cash? Well, the list starts with enhanced styling on the outside and a redesigned interior. The most important change over the pre-facelift Compass is the Android-powered Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system, which is rocking an 8.4-inch display as standard. Higher up, Jeep offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen.

Even in the entry-level Sport’s case, the Uconnect 5 suite flexes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, no fewer than five user profiles, as well as a customizable home screen. Standard features also include Type A and Type C ports in the front row and a Type A port for the rear passengers. In regard to active safety gizmos, highlights come in the guise of full-speed Forward Collision Warning with active brake and pedestrian/cyclist detection, Active Lane Management with LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection.

16-inch alloy wheels, manual six-way adjustments for the driver and passenger seats, a six-speaker audio system, power adjustments for the heated mirrors, all-season tires, roof rails, and the 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder engine round off the list of goodies. The latter outputs 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet (233 Nm) of torque, and Jeep offers two automatic transmissions for it. Front-wheel-drive models rely on a six-speed box while AWD models are complemented by the ZF 9HP nine-speed unit.

The remaining trim levels are pretty much the same as before with the notable exception of the all-wheel-drive Latitude LUX. I’m not sure why Jeep used capital letters to denote a more luxurious grade than the Latitude, more so because the range-topping Compass is the all-wheel-drive Limited at $31,395 before destination charge and options. The off-road Trailhawk also costs $31,395, which is $245 more affordable than the outgoing model.
