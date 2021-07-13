1980 Jeep CJ-7 Is a 304ci Renegade Pretender In Search of Vintage Summer Trips

Born out of necessity and forever enshrined into the Automotive Hall of Fame, the Jeep brand is the purveyor of many summer dreams for a lot of us. Some of them included visions of late-night beach quests into an open-top Renegade. Others were all about rock-crawling adventures or quick dune-bashing road trips. Well, this 1980 Jeep CJ-7 could be just a Renegade impersonator, but we feel it might also have the right qualities to fulfill all of the fantasies mentioned above.
The Jeep CJ models are a big part of the current Stellantis heritage, and they lived a long and fruitful life from way back in 1945 and up to 1986. Naturally, considering they’re made to be enjoyed and take all kinds of abuse without a squeak if one is considering a classic incarnation of the series, it’s always best to be on the lookout for a late model year. Such as this 1980 CJ-7, for example.
It’s currently on consignment from Sherman, Texas-based vintage dealer PC Classic Cars, and shows up for duty and adventures with the alluring Renegade markings. These are just a set of decals, though, because this isn’t a real Renegade. This is a bummer, but one might overlook the pretense considering it does bode great for the all-black exterior styling to get a few contrasting details. Speaking of contrasting features, the removable hardtop will reveal a factory-style tan bucket seat interior.
Other highlights include the custom build bumpers and side steps that will make sure no harm will come to the body when trailing, the 15-inch aftermarket ten-hole wheels shod in chunky 33-inch BFGs, the newly appointed seat upholstery, as well as the entire powertrain assembly. This CJ-7 runs on the flagship 304 ci AMC V8 with an upgraded Edelbrock carburetor and intake and it’s mated to a three-speed automatic.
Interestingly, the only thing powered (of note) is the steering (with Rancho stabilizer), while everything else is of the DIY variety. As such, the CJ-7 comes with manual brakes, windows, locks, seats, and 4x4 locking hubs. And, as for the asking price, it’s about right for the size, and no-rust looks at $24,500.
