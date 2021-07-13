1980 Jeep CJ-7 Is a 304ci Renegade Pretender In Search of Vintage Summer Trips

Born out of necessity and forever enshrined into the Automotive Hall of Fame, the Jeep brand is the purveyor of many summer dreams for a lot of us. Some of them included visions of late-night beach quests into an open-top Renegade. Others were all about rock-crawling adventures or quick dune-bashing road trips. Well, this 1980 Jeep CJ-7 could be just a Renegade impersonator, but we feel it might also have the right qualities to fulfill all of the fantasies mentioned above.

25 photos