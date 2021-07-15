Wrangler Sees the Bronco Summer Heat, Adds $895 Sunrider Flip Top For Protection

With 2021 Ford Bronco deliveries (finally) on their way, a lot of Blue Oval fans are diligently preparing their new, reinvented sixth-generation SUV for summer road trips and adventures. And the company gave them a big helping hand with the huge array of factory-baked accessories and optional goodies. So, is the main rival over at Jeep going to stay idle and let the market grasp slip away unnoticed?
Jeep isn’t going to lay low and wait out the Bronco storm. For example, the $3,995 Wrangler Rubicon Xtreme Recon package is a proper and clear response to the Sasquatch love exhibited by the Bronco aficionados. Still, it’s clearly not enough, so the Stellantis brand continues the direct offensive with the Jeep Performance Parts announcement of the new Sunrider Flip Top for Wrangler Hardtop models.
If the Sunrider name already rings a 2021 Bronco bell it’s because the bevy of accessories for the new generation also comes with the option for a $1,299 Sunrider twill soft top that replaces the front-row overhead hardtop.
Well, coming a bit later to the party has the advantage of having the necessary time to undermine your opponent. So, the JPP division delivers a low blow in the form of an $895 asking price for the Jeep option. In addition, it’s not only available on the Wrangler SUV (2018-2021), but also the Gladiator (2020-2021MY) pickup truck.
As far as the highlights are concerned, JPP and Mopar are making it adamantly clear they want to prepare “Jeep enthusiasts for summer and the peak open-air driving season.” As such, their new Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop “offers a front-row soft top that quickly and easily flips back for an enhanced experience.” It’s made out of ultra-premium black twill fabric and even comes with all the DIY parts if one doesn’t want to enlist the help of a dealership.
In addition, JPP and Mopar have also prepared other interesting accessories that will enhance the open-air adventures, all of them available both in the U.S. and Canada as well. There’s a set of base JPP half doors (Wrangler, part of the Dual-Door Group) for $2,350 or $3,995 (2-door or four-door, respectively), along with JPP tube door kits ($745/$1,195 for Wrangler 2-Door or 4-Door/Gladiator), among others.
