2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Is Revealed For The First Time, Runs on Sunshine

Like it or not, electrification is the way forward for the automotive industry. There are still those that are skeptical that the switch from using fossil fuels to using batteries will happen, but just look at what every single car manufacturer is doing. A few brands were quicker to react to the changes, but everyone's catching up these days.
The first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle hit the market more than a decade ago, but looking over in Jeep's backyard, you could say that they're a bit late to the party. But they're here nonetheless, and after the launch of the Wrangler 4xe earlier this year, Stellantis announced a series of measures that will be taken toward the electrification of the brand.
Today, during the Stellantis EV Day 2021 event, Jeep revealed the first images of their all-new plug-in hybrid. We've seen spy shots of this vehicle a few weeks ago, but this is the first time we get to see the car in its final form. The presentation looks impressive to say the least, as the new Grand Cherokee 4xe can be seen charging under a large solar panel, which reads "Drive on sunshine".
Building a plug-in hybrid comes as a natural step toward the development of an all-electric vehicle for Jeep, as it too will have to align itself to the global standard by the next decade or so. It just goes to show how things can change over decades, as no one at Jeep would have probably imagined today's reality back when they were still building the Willys.
But we all have to adapt to the ongoing reality of things, and the brand's vision today of "Zero Emission, 100% Freedom" dictates the series of changes to follow. The fifth generation of the Grand Cherokee is set to be launched at the 2021 New York International Auto Show, between August the 20th and August the 29th. Official pricing details have not been disclosed, but we expect the 4xe to land in between the Summit version and the future SRT, depending on the final specification.
Today, during the Stellantis EV Day 2021 event, Jeep revealed the first images of their all-new plug-in hybrid. We've seen spy shots of this vehicle a few weeks ago, but this is the first time we get to see the car in its final form. The presentation looks impressive to say the least, as the new Grand Cherokee 4xe can be seen charging under a large solar panel, which reads "Drive on sunshine".
Building a plug-in hybrid comes as a natural step toward the development of an all-electric vehicle for Jeep, as it too will have to align itself to the global standard by the next decade or so. It just goes to show how things can change over decades, as no one at Jeep would have probably imagined today's reality back when they were still building the Willys.
But we all have to adapt to the ongoing reality of things, and the brand's vision today of "Zero Emission, 100% Freedom" dictates the series of changes to follow. The fifth generation of the Grand Cherokee is set to be launched at the 2021 New York International Auto Show, between August the 20th and August the 29th. Official pricing details have not been disclosed, but we expect the 4xe to land in between the Summit version and the future SRT, depending on the final specification.