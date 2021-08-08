Tesla Cybertruck Production Delayed to 2022, Nobody Surprised

Tesla has reportedly delayed the production of its Cybertruck. The full-size pick-up truck was supposed to enter production in late 2021, but the configurator on Tesla's website notes that the completion of the configuration will be possible once production nears, which will happen in 2022.
The delay affects all versions of the Tesla Cybertruck, so the single motor, dual motor, and tri-motor variants are delayed. As The Verge notes, Elon Musk announced that a few deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck will happen in late 2021, but he expected volume production to be in 2022. The estimate was made in January 2021, so it is safe to assume that a few pre-production cars will be ready at the end of this year.
Tesla is no stranger to production delays, even though the American company is getting better at launching its new models. Back in July, during the second-quarter earnings call, Tesla's VP of engineering, Lars Moravy, said that the Cybertruck has finished the basic engineering work of its architecture.
Moravy also noted that the company is set to move to the "beta phases" later this year. In other words, some of the development work is done, but the company still has many adjustments to perform, which makes any delivery in 2021 unlikely.
Tesla Motors unveiled its Cybertruck in 2019, and it is reasonable to assume that the delays are related to the pandemic and the global chip shortage, as well as the usual issues encountered by one of the newest automakers of the world.
With the delay official on Tesla's website, it is evident that development work will take some time, and we can only hope that Tesla is learning as it goes forward when it comes to developing and launching new models. This is a process that took over three years back in the 1980s, and sometimes even more for older models, depending on complexity.
Computer-aided design has improved the launch time of a new model to less than four years from idea to production, and some cars have been ready in two years or less. The industry average still stands at about three years from the first sketch to production, but this is just an estimate from various sources and statements.
Basically, designing a new car is a complicated affair, and it will only be harder from now on, as automakers will have to comply with ever more stringent emissions standards and crash safety norms. With electric cars, the former will not be an issue anymore, but engineers will still have to meet certain expectations while struggling to meet price limitations.
