Jeep to Launch All-Electric Model in 2023, PHEV Dodge to Follow

Stellantis plans to invest at least $35.5 billion (30 billion euros) in vehicle electrification, new software, and innovative technologies through 2025, and one of their first steps will be launching the first all-electric Jeep. It will be followed by a plug-in hybrid Dodge, along with the electrification of the Lancia and Alfa Romeo brands by 2026.
But first, let us write about the first electric Jeep. As you can observe in the photo gallery, the Wrangler got an electric concept vehicle based on it, and the result was named Magneto. No X-Men references here, as the concept vehicle is an all-electric model, and it was a fully drivable model, not just a rendering.
The prototype was exhibited at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. The concept vehicle was based on a conventional internal-combustion-engined model, but that did not stop it from being operational. The instant torque of an electric motor could prove especially useful in an off-roader, but owners will have to be cautious in concern to the range, as there nobody has yet to see a charging plug in the desert or some forest, unlike Moab, where Jeep placed such a plug to charge its first PHEV models.
The first all-electric Jeep will enter production by the first half of 2023, and some believe that the Wrangler will get the powertrain. Its platform can handle the extra weight of the batteries for an electric vehicle, and its more expensive rivals are already set for electric versions. However, Stellantis has yet to confirm that the upcoming all-electric Jeep will be a Wrangler and not something else from the marque.
Regardless, an all-electric Wrangler will happen someday, as the Stellantis conglomerate owns 14 brands and wants to have a battery-electric vehicle in each of its segments by 2025, as Detroit News informs. In other words, an all-electric Wrangler will exist, but it is uncertain whether it will be the first to lead the offensive on behalf of the Jeep brand, or if it will just follow the footsteps of something else.
The Wrangler 4xe is the closest thing to an all-electric Jeep that is currently offered with the Wrangler, and the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is also set to get a plug-in hybrid version. The Compass and Renegade already have plug-in hybrid variants in some markets, and Chinese customers are already able to order a Commander in PHEV form.
