The Cybertruck Will Only Be Delivered in a Lovely Shade of “Nothing,” Says Elon Musk

The Cybertruck, Tesla’s electric, tank-like pickup truck, is still a long way from entering production stage. The release of a brand new video of the prototype out testing has again brought about the ever-important (for some) question: what about color options?
Granted, color is the least of concerns for the Cybertruck right now, since it’s yet to reach final production design. It could also be a more superficial concern for buyers, but that doesn’t change the fact that reservation holders want to know: will they be able to get a Cybertruck in any other color than steel gray?
Sure, Elon Musk says on Twitter. “Cybertruck can have any color you want, so long as it’s nothing,” he wrote on Friday, in response to a direct question on the topic of color options. Because the body of the Cybertruck is made of cold-rolled steel, painting it would be nearly impossible. So, you can get it in a lovely shade of “nothing” (unpainted steel gray) and, as stated before, maybe wrap it at a third-party.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Musk has said before that the Cybertruck will be offered only in steel gray, just like the prototype presented in November 2019. At the same time, he once toyed with the idea of offering at least some form of color variation, by tempering the steel, which would allow for shades like burned orange and blue steel. The latter was a personal favorite with Musk, he said in July 2020.
To this, Musk added the possibility of laser-tattooing the body to increase customization options. Tesla might offer an in-house wrapping service, too, Musk said.
These plans might have gone down the drain now, as other design challenges, like that giant windshield wiper not even Musk likes, take precedence. Musk says “cold-rolled steel Dogecoin option” looks fab, but maybe don’t hold your breath for it. Any color on the Cybertruck will most likely have to come out of your pocket, after delivery.
