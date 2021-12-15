2022 Kia EV6 Electric Crossover Gets Its EPA-Certified Range, Is It a Yay or a Nay?

Kia has big expectations from its first dedicated electric vehicle, the EV6, which is set to go on sale in the United States in the first quarter of next year. Before it starts arriving at dealers in the coming months, however, the automaker has put the spotlight on it again, announcing its EPA-certified range.
When equipped with the 77.4 kWh battery pack and rear-wheel drive, the 2022 EV6 can travel up to 310 miles (499 km) on a single charge. This rating, which represents an overall fuel efficiency of 4.0 miles/kWh (29 kWh/100 miles), applies to the GT-Line and EX+ trim levels. All-wheel drive models have an EPA certification of 274 miles (441 km), and 232 miles (373 km) for the 58 kWh variant of the EV6 EX.
Commenting on the EPA certification of the electric crossover, as well as highlighting its fast-charging capability, Kia America’s President and CEO, Sean Yoon, said: “Offering EV6 customers over 300 miles of all-electric range per charge, combined with the ability to recharge quickly and efficiently, is foundational to the rollout of our Plan S Strategy that positions Kia as an EV leader.”
Speaking of sipping electrons, the Kia EV6 supports 400v and 800v DC charging and is compatible with fast-charging stations with speeds ranging between 50 kW and 350 kW. Kia says the ultra-fast charging adds up to 210 miles (338 km) of range in just 18 minutes. And don’t be concerned about the battery life, as the Korean marque states that the vehicle is accompanied by a 10-year warranty for this critical component.
Those sitting in the driver’s seat will be assisted by different safety gear, including highway driving assist, blind-spot view monitor, surround-view monitor, forward collision avoidance assist, and remote smart parking assist. These add up to the standard equipment of the EV6 EX+ that comprises 19-inch alloys, 14-speaker Meridian audio, heated and ventilated front seats, electric tailgate, and others. The GT-Line features 20-inch wheels, power sunroof, head-up display with augmented reality, and exclusive trim inside and out.
