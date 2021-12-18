Porsche's Taycan Turbo Is Not Just About EV High-Performance, But Also Art Car NFTs

It seems that after marking the special occasion in late November with the long-named 911 GT3 that was dressed up in PTS (Paint to Sample) Fish Silver Grey Metallic by Exclusive Manufaktur, it was time to kick the next decade into high gear. Or may that be out of place here since we are about to discuss a Taycan EV?
Anyway, Porsche Cars Australia kicked off the special month of December with a unique art car livery commission to contemporary artist Nigel Sense. Interestingly, it’s not just another art car. Because it celebrates “its first fully electric and the most digitally advanced sportscar,” this bespoke Taycan Turbo is also an NFT. So, it doubles the prestige and does it for a worthy cause.
Or, rather, triple it since we are dealing with a trio of multimedia NFTs and another facet of the 70th anniversary. See, the Nigel Sense artwork exists both in the real world and across the virtual realm. There’s just one Taycan Turbo art car but the digital artwork was turned into a series of three multimedia NFTs. And each of them packed one photo of the car and special audio, all reunited under the banner of the “Porsche Cars Australia – Road Trip” series.
NFT collectibles start-up Fanzone.io. And, naturally, the non-fungible tokens became up for grabs on auction just a few days ago via the online platform SuperRare.
The latter is, just in case one is oblivious to NFTs, a digital art marketplace based on Ethereum technology, according to Porsche. This is only normal, actually, as they’re quite new on the market. It is also Porsche Australia’s first attempt at joining the digital artwork party based on the blockchain technology Ethereum. And, interestingly, the NFTs are not only digital but also sustainable.
Porsche explained that not only its Taycan Turbo has zero emissions, but also its NFTs “were minted in a carbon-neutral way by offsetting them via the Porsche Impact program.” Even better, they serve a higher cause, as “proceeds of the auction will be donated to the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art.” Sustainable art supports even more art. That’s neat, right?
art car livery, it was put into the proper perspective by photographer Derek Swalwell. He is a respected name as far as “photographic representation of the architectural landscape in Australia and beyond” is concerned, and also chose a location that would bode well for the environmentally conscious Taycan.
Even more, the NFTs are accompanied by “sounds that connect to the colors and vibrancy” of the electric sports car, courtesy of original music composed by Gene Shill. He is an artist that is famous for creating music from car engine noises! Naturally, he chose “harmonic and rhythmic textures from a single Taycan power unit sound.”
Last, but certainly not least, comes the EV sedan itself. Porsche’s Taycan has been present in Australia since earlier this year, with the German automaker considering it a leader across its segment. Both from an award standpoint, as well as the performance criterion, it seems.
After all, some might care that it was named as the “world’s most important innovation driver on the global automotive market.” But for others having more than 600 ponies and massive torque from zero rpm might be even more convincing...
