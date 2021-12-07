2022 Porsche 911 GTS: A Carrera S Value Pack Release? Certainly Not

2 2022 Porsche 911 GTS Arrives for $136,700, Fits Snugly Between Carrera S and GT3

There is a new addition to the Porsche 911 range. The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS (992 Gen) . That addition alone costs about £11,500. That’s an awful amount of pounds right? Perhaps not. The new Porsche 911 GTS sets itself from the range in its driving experience. Henry Catchpole of Carfection proves this with a road review. 8 photos



So, what do you get when you send it? Well, according to Catchpole’s road review experience, you get more of that menacing flat-six, and it feels like it’s in the car with you. Don’t get him wrong. The tunes are not intrusive or droney. It’s a tasteful expression of its character with sudden undertone whistles from the turbos.



What’s behind the pleasurable drive experience? Well, at the back of the new 911 GTS is a 3.0-liter flat-six engine mated to an 8-speed quick-shifting automatic transmission, making 473 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. Let’s face it. That’s only 30 hp and 15 lb-ft more than a Carrera S. However, the more you delve into the specs of this new release from Porsche, the more you realize it’s not just a Carrera S value pack release.



Based on Catchpole’s driving experience, what makes the GTS the ultimate sweet spot in the 911 range starts with the suspension. For starters, the 911 GTS is a 10-millimeter drop, it comes with different energy roll bars, a different PSM (Porsche Stability Management) setting, and on top of it, it has helper springs at the rear.



According to Catchpole, the helper springs keep the mainspring in tension all the time. If the driver goes over a bump, it retains tension in the mainspring, and the result is more feedback and control when the wheel comes back down to the top.



When in Sport or Sport Plus mode, The GTS feels more precise and a bit more engaging. Has the ride experience changed? Not that much. It’s a little bit firmer but still a 911 through and through.



The new 911 GTs also comes with center lock wheels and the brake system from the 911 Turbo. You also get larger discs at the front and optional PCCB carbon ceramics brakes.



There’s not a significant amount of difference in the interior. You get carbon fiber trims, GTS stitching, an Alcantara steering wheel, a sport chronometer, and a central rev counter. The GTS also comes with a new generation of the PCM (Porsche Communication Management) that will roll out across the entire 911 range (it is not as different and did not quite pickle Catchpole’s fancy either).



Well, Catchpole doesn't think so. He feels it makes the 911 Turbo redundant even though you don't get as much torque and power. It's quick, firm on track, and definitely filling.