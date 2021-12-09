Porsche Provides an Insiders View of How the Vision Gran Turismo Was Designed

Porsche stunned Gran Turismo players earlier this week with the release of a new Vision GT car for the upcoming 7th game. Now, we're getting a behind-the-scenes look at how Porsche approached the project and what future tech they expect to make its way to the real world.
Porsche didn't approach this design like the rest of their sports cars. There weren't huge meetings with executives and accountants considering how much money would be made or lost.
Or at least that's how it feels when we hear the developers of the Vison GT tell us that it "feels a bit like hanging out with five friends in your garage... just building a car together." That's the same kind of tight-knit teamwork that has led to some of the world's most famous sports cars.
Early on in this short film, we get to know a little about the early days of the project. Designers and photographers collaborated to determine how the car would look in-game. They seem to have agonized over how virtual light would play on the virtual surface of the car.
Interestingly, the team was put together in many ways to see that multiple perspectives and backgrounds were integrated into the final Vision GT concept. "People who have a connection to gaming and motorsport," were key in this role.
That motorsport piece is clear too. During the design process, they really focused on the future. "We were constantly asking ourselves: where is the sports car of the future really heading?" That's one reason that we see so much future tech in the small two-seater.
Pieces like the curved hologram display, the super-low seating position, and the use of carbon and titanium push the Vision GT into the next decade at least. It's clear to see from the exterior that this car shares some DNA with the original MissionE concept that became the Taycan.
Take a look inside the car and we see how the current Porsche 935 has influenced the designer's choices. As much as the Vision GT might be a virtual in-game car only, we think it won't be too long before we see some of it come to life.
