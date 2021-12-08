Would You Buy This Damaged Porsche Carrera GT Supercar for $400,000?

Used car prices are sky high right now, and the Porsche Carerra GT has seen its value rocket to well over a million dollars. For the budget-conscious, there's a damaged example sitting for sale on Copart, and right now, it's only bid to $362,000.
That's right, a running and driving example of the last truly analog Porsche supercar could be yours for less than half price. What's even more special is that it only has 8,384 miles on the odometer. Perhaps the most important part, though, is that it doesn't look too badly damaged.
From what we can tell, the car was involved in a crash that only damaged the front of the vehicle. In the photos on Copart, we can see that the hood is either opened or ill-fitting.
The front bumper is also badly damaged and will require replacement. The listing doesn't detail the damage, but it's clear that the front suspension could've been affected. Thankfully, the rear compartment looks like it's in near-perfect condition.
That includes the big burly V10 that found its roots in racing. The passenger cabin also looks like it's in good repair. It features mostly black leather upholstery and, of course, that wooden gear shift knob.
In September, a 2,700-mile Carerra GT sold on BringATrailer for more than $1,300,000. That would put this car in at one of the heaviest discounts available, considering its fairly light damage.
Of course, it's not like the replacement parts will be cheap. Finding a bumper is going to be hard on its own, and the price won't be low either. Right now on eBay, there are a pair of Carrera GT Air Inlet Grills selling for more than $4,000.
Still, by the end of the project, it could end up being a money maker. And for drivers that want to drive their Carrera GT, this could be the perfect project car. I sense a collaboration between Doug DeMuro and Tavarish coming soon.
