Millionaire Buys Fighter Jet on Impulse, Spends More on Shipping

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Scottish Deer Centre (@thescottishdeercentreofficial) Online shopping is an amazing invention, and it helps you get everything you want from all over the globe, without having to go get it. You spend less time in queues, there are more options to see in less time, and they're all just one click away.But there are some downsides to it – impulse buying, and delivery. But I think no one regrets shipping fees more than this millionaire called David Hamilton, who paid $37,000 (£28,000) for a fighter jet on impulse, and ended up paying twice as much for delivery – an astonishing sum of almost $80,000 (£60,000).Hamilton purchased a Blackburn Buccaneer jet , that had sat on a garage forecourt for 25 years. The price was alright, and you know what happens when you want something. Hamilton and his business partner Gavin Findlay purchased the fighter jet for their wildlife park The Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar, Fife in a move to keep it in Scotland.But he never expected the bill to add up to almost $80,000 to get it shifted just 140 miles (225 km) from Elgin, Moray to Cupar, Fife, in a lorry.The shipping fee also included cop escorts and had to pay up Transport Scotland to move some road signs and traffic lights to make room for it.Hamilton shared to The Sun : “I jump into these things with two feet. I liked the look of the jet but didn’t give a moment’s thought to how I was going to get it moved.” He added: “I definitely didn’t think it would cost me the same amount of money again. But I don’t regret it at all. It will be worth it in the long run.”That’s what we all say after an impulse purchase, that’s for sure.

