Dodge Shakedown Package Is All About Heritage

More on this:

1 First Tuned Dodge Demon Gains 100 HP, Pulley Upgrade Coming

2 Dodge Demon Hits Dyno on Race Gas, Delivers Almost 900 HP in Stock Condition

3 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Pack Rumored for 2019 with Demon Goodies

4 900 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Dodge Ram SRT10 For The Fun Of It

5 Dodge Challenger Demon vs. Dodge Challenger Drag Pak Drag Race Is a Bummer