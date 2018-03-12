Dodge Shakedown Package Is All About Heritage

For the 2018 model year, the Dodge Challenger
is getting back to its roots with the Shakedown Package. Inspired by the 1971 Dodge Shakedown Challenger from the 2016 SEMA, the heritage option blends old-school muscle with modern styling.
Available for the R/T Shaker, R/T Plus Shaker, 392 HEMI Scat Pack, the Shakedown Package adds black-painted asymmetrical racing stripes on the hood, roof, and decklid, white-face gauges on the instrument cluster, and an Alpine audio system that brings together six premium speakers and a 275-watt amplifier in the case of the R/T Shaker. The R/T Shaker Plus and 392 HEMI Scat Pack Shaker get nine speakers and 506-watt amplification.
Priced at $995, the Shakedown Package is complemented by the return of B5 Blue and Plum Crazy. Both exterior colors are available on all Charger models and the Challenger T/A, T/A Plus, and T/A 392. Other Challenger variants will get the two options later on, though Dodge didn’t offer a precise time frame.
Prime members of the High Impact Paint family, B5 Blue and Plum Crazy were once joined by the likes of Go Mango
, Sassy Grass, Top Banana, Panther Pink, and the unmistakable HEMI Orange. These paint colors are a testament to the Mopar-or-no-car legacy, as well as a trip down nostalgia lane for baby boomers who grew up driving the original Challenger and Charger.
“Dodge//SRT has a rich history of using iconic heritage and high-impact colors and unique graphics to make our vehicles look custom, straight from the factory,”
declared Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands at Dodge and SRT, Chrysler and Fiat, at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
North America.
“Whether a customer remembers B5 and Plum Crazy from when they were new in the ‘60s and ‘70s or they’re a new customer today, these paint colors and unique Shaker stripes stand out in the crowd and speak to our customers’ passion for their cars and their love of Dodge and SRT,"
he added.