Custom, 840-HP Dodge Challenger RS Is a Two-Tone, Gloss/Satin Murdered-Out Demon

Not long now, and the ICE-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger lines will be no more. So, it is probably the right time to start collecting any of them.
Stellantis recently teased the upcoming arrival of the 2023 Challenger and Charger family with seven new models. But it was all to warrant the last hurrah of the ICE-powered versions, with the new Charger Daytona SRT Concept already showing us the two-door neo-retro glimpses of Dodge’s electrified future.
So, is anyone surprised that people are hurrying up to buy all the Dodge muscle cars they can find before dealer markups become insurmountable? Additionally, there is always a good reason to head out and hunt a used-car bargain. Alas, we are pretty sure the latter did not happen with the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have yet another crazy treat “for the culture” that was already sold before we even saw it.
This custom Dodge Challenger SRT is no affordable muscle car by any means (although, frankly, it is true we do not know the exact quotation), and not just because it is a bespoke RS Edition. Instead, we are dealing with an 840-horsepower monster of the SRT Demon variety. Which, above all else, has also been modified to better suit the needs of its new owner, or – perhaps – stand out in the right murdered-out crowd.
As we can all see, this Dodge Challenger SRT Demon adopts the all-black way of life – but does so with a twist. This is because among the RS Edition perks, there is also a two-tone Satin or Gloss Black treatment for certain body parts, such as the hood, roof, and trunk. The cool wrap bodes well for the rest of the unique elements, which include the RS Smoked Exterior Lighting package, and an RS two-tone-painted license plate trim ring, among others.
As for the dark and menacing atmosphere, the RS Nano-Ceramic Window Tint + Windshield plus a ceramic paint coating protection will keep everything fresh and safe at the same time for a long while.
