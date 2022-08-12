Dodge Charger Redeye Widebody RS Edition in Nipsey Satin Black Looks... Conspicuous

The Dodge Hellcats have been on the market for a while, so there isn’t much one can do to make them stand out in a crowd. But that is an assessment that holds ground only until you see something like this Charger!
Even if Mopars have a way of trying out just about anything – from straight-pipe exhausts to crazy 1,500-hp race car conversions built from scratch in a matter of weeks, there is always more to be imagined. Especially since certain models can end up customized according to VIP requests.
Well, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another crazy RS Edition treat “for the culture” that may or may not belong to some affluent VIP that has not flaunted his new ride on social media just yet. But the fact that the aftermarket outlet does not mention this ride to be up for sale or already en route to a covered new garage might be enough hint that something is amiss (does “JH” or “The Chosen 1” ring any bells?).
So, let us focus on the customized looks of this Satin Black Dodge Charger SRT Redeye Widebody that flaunts some cool Nipsey accents inside and out, thanks to a recent RS Edition commission. It certainly has nothing to do with being inconspicuous, not when the full Satin wrap job is riddled with Nipsey details and accents, including on the body, emblems, or the humongous 24-inch Forgiato Designs aftermarket forged wheels.
The rest of the RS Edition story is pretty much a visual affair, as the Redeye credentials have been left untouched (supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 797 hp, 62 mph/100 kph sprint in 3.4s, and a 203 mph/327 kph maximum speed). So, the personalization traits include stuff like RS Gloss Black optics trim plus Black/Nipsey accents all over, powdered brake calipers, a custom RS headrest logo pack and door logo puddle lights, and even some Nipsey interior LED lights, among many others.
