This Heavily Customized Jeep Trackhawk Was Actually for NFL Star Martin Emerson Jr.

NFL star Martin Emerson Jr. from the Cleveland Browns is the one who purchased the customized, Satin Black Jeep Trackhawn RS Edition that Road Show International dealership posted not long ago.
A few weeks ago, Road Show International, a car dealer based in Atlanta, Georgia, posted another insanely customized car on its social media, a Satin Black Jeep Trackhawk RS Edition with Hulk Green accents. We covered it all here before we knew who the owner was. The social media account posted the vehicle after they already sold it but didn’t disclose who bought it.
Now, we finally know whom it was meant for: Cleveland Browns’ 21-year-old cornerback, Martin Emerson Jr., and it makes sense considering all the initials all over the ride. The athlete took to social media to pose with his brand-new car which looks insanely sleek.
One crazy feature of this Trackhawk is the see-through hood that displays the gloss Hulk Green 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, which received numerous RS Edition upgrades, taking it up to an astonishing power output: 1,150 horsepower!
Thanks to these aftermarket upgrades, the Trackhawk is now able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 2.9 seconds, with a maximum speed of 200 mph (322 kph).
Other changes include two-tone aftermarket wheels from Forgiato, in 24-inches, a 30-mm (1.18 in) suspension lowering package, and a new music setup with a custom logo so you could blast all the music you want in case the exterior isn’t enough to turn heads.
The interior of the vehicle carries over the same color combo as the exterior, with a Hulk Green leather interior package which also covers the seats, the steering wheel, and more. The seats also include Martin Emerson Jr.’s logo emblazoned on the headrests, both for the front seats and the back seats.
While this Trackhawk might not be for everyone, it’s safe to assume it will stand out in any crowd when it’s out on the street, especially at night.
