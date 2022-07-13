1,150-HP Jeep Trackhawk Is Satin Black but Let’s See-Through, It's RS Hulk Green

With the advent of the WK2 fourth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chrysler did not bother itself with mundane three-row long-wheelbase stuff like with the WL Grand Cherokee L. They were just mulling absolute power.
Is any Americana automotive enthusiast already forgetting that Chrysler premiered its original most powerful SUV with the SRT Hellcat supercharged V8-equipped Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk? That OEM title has been snatched by the marginally more powerful 710-hp Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat since but leave it to the aftermarket realm to reestablish the natural balance and order of high-performance SUV things.
So, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another crazy treat “for the culture” that was already sold before we even saw it. And while it may not be everyone’s cup of tea because of some obvious custom design traits, no one will ever be indifferent to it when it shows up to stand out in any crowd! Yes, the Satin Black exterior treatment of this Trackhawk RS Edition might be on the inconspicuous side, but can we all see through the ruse?
Quite literally, since the Hulk Green accent details are not just teasers for what is inside but also a casual way to connect all dots – including with the transparent hood that makes way for a Hulk Green 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine! And the latter is not even stock, as among the numerous RS Edition enhancements this particular Trackhawk enjoyed are a set of modifications that have jumped the already astonishing power level to a stellar threshold of 1,150 horsepower!
So, do we need reasons to doubt the aftermarket outlet’s new performance figures of 2.9-seconds to 62 mph/100 kph and a maximum speed of 200 mph (322 kph)? Not really, as we were busy sifting through the extensive list of changes that also includes stuff like 24-inch two-tone Forgiato wheels, a 30-mm (1.18 inches) suspension lowering package, or a complete music setup to go along with the new Hulk Green leather upholstery, among many others.
