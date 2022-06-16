2022 Caddy Escalade Rides Properly Black on Black With Matching, Big Forgiatos

Cadillac’s original entry into the full-size luxury SUV segment has already reached a “venerable” age, given Escalade’s 1999 introduction and fifth-generation timeframe. But it is still young – and just a little black at heart, at least across the aftermarket realm.
Say what you want about murdered-out custom build projects – that they are overplayed and almost obsolete – but they still do wonders when it comes to hiding bulkiness. And what better way to put that into the proper perspective than to flaunt a massive Caddy Escalade as a fitting example?
Well, the good folks over at Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport have made that possible as they recently highlighted the desirable fifth-generation Escalade in traditional murdered-out attire. All blacked out (save for the badges, it seems) and riding slightly lowered on an equally humongous set of matching black Forgiato Designs forged aftermarket wheels, this Caddy is the epitome of all-black Escalade customization.
Perhaps this is also why the outlet did not see it fitting to add any details – such as any interesting facts about the chrome delete process or at least the size of those hulking Forgiato wheels. Alas, that did not occur to them, as it did not cross their mind to allow us a quick peek inside the cabin or under the hood, for that matter. Still, for our discussion about murdered-out builds hiding bulkiness, just look at the last still from the post embedded below and notice how tiny are those brake discs compared to the wheel size…
Oh, maybe a murdered-out SUV on Forgiatos is not exactly your cup of tea? Why, no worries, as we can also refer you to Road Show International’s latest (sold) whip. It is a slightly older W222 Mercedes-AMG S 63 that also takes pride in standing out in the murdered-out crowd… also on matching Forgiatos. But the similarities end there, as this S-Class is a Satin Black affair that exhibits supercar traits due to its RS Edition treatment ending with a full tune that took its raw power to no less than 850 ponies. Neat, right?
