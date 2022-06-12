White and Black Chevy Corvette RS Can Easily Be Yours, Also With a Side of Crimson

Sure, everyone, these days is eagerly checking out the latest 2023 Corvette online configurator to see what got redesigned. And that is especially a promising idea if you are on the lookout for the pricing details regarding the eagerly anticipated, record-breaking FPC-equipped 670-horsepower Z06, as we heard the MSRP beans got spilled this past week.
But we all know that it will be out of reach for some people, not just because of the big MSRP but also due to the upcoming, massive dealer upticks. So, why bother with the struggle of finding the right venue when you could have a perfectly good C8 Stingray at a moment’s notice? Sure, there are some caveats to address, first.
For starters, we are dealing with a used example that was showcased on social media by the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have yet another treat “for the culture” that has reached “up for grabs” RS Edition status. This C8 was dressed up as simply as possible, yet it ended up sporting a stylish white and black contrasting attire. Meanwhile, the side of crimson that can be seen on the brake calipers was also matched with a full red-and-black interior.
Interestingly, the dealership was extremely subtle regarding the potentially flamboyant RS Edition modifications, noting that it packs gloss red brakes with logos, an RS Gloss Black Accent Package, an RS Smoke Exterior Lighting Package, and some RS Gloss Black wheels, among others. The deeply contrasting “yin and yang” atmosphere was also supported by the RS Nano-Ceramic Window Tint + Windshield treatment, as well as the RS Two-Tone Gloss Red/ Black Tag Frame.
This C8 Chevy Corvette has been lightly driven, as it only shows a total of 12,176 miles on the odometer – which equates to 19,595 km for anyone not familiar with imperial units. As for the pricing details, the quotation is never revealed by this dealership up front, and interested parties will need to message the aftermarket outlet directly to make the necessary inquiries. Alas, that should not be a problem.
At least not when dealing with “America’s sports car,” which is now a Euro supercar-rivaling hoot to drive ever since GM allowed Team Corvette to finally reshuffle everything up to a mid-engine level. Now, all that remains to do is think of great ways not just to stand out in any Chevy crowd (which is diligently taken care of with help from the RS Edition modifications) but also prepare lots of canyon-carving road trips.
After all, we are dealing here with a Stingray that churns out no less than 495 horsepower from its 6.2-liter V8 engine and is entirely capable and willing to play with anyone who challenges its ability to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 194 mph (312 kph), according to Road Show International.
