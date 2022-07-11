Ferrari F8 Spider RS Edition Flaunts Eager Contrasting Looks Worthy of Summer

Dubbed as Type F142MFL, the Ferrari F8 was presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, back when such events were still relevant, as the prized successor of another great Prancing Horse – the 488 series. Its legacy (along with the patrimony of illustrious predecessors like 458, F430, 360, F355, and the list could go on) endured in an even swankier format that made equally good use of the award-winning 3.9-liter F154 twin-turbo V8 engine to the tune of 710 galloping ponies and International Engine of the Year accolades.Naturally, the two-door Tributo coupe stuff could not remain alone for too long and the Italian automaker quickly announced the F8 Spider open-top version. Just like its predecessors, it featured a feisty (14 seconds for operation) folding hardtop that could be deployed at up to 45 kph (28 mph). Alas, some might still consider that not every tune is perfect.Maybe such was the case with the affluent new owner of this Ferrari F8 Spider RS Edition that was personalized by the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International. They have yet another treat “for the culture” that was already sold before we even saw it, and this Prancing Horse sure effortlessly adheres to all the Italian thoroughbred customs.That could be owed to the Rosso exterior color or the high-contrast Rosso Black interior combination, plus the yellow details. Those are subtly present on the Ferrari logos or the brake calipers, among others, and do not detract the owner or the onlookers from the high-performance 710 hp credentials that include a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint time of just 2.9 seconds, plus a 211 mph / 340 kph maximum speed!And so, it is clear that all changes have been kept at a subtle level. For example, this RS Edition features a set of forged aftermarket wheels from Forgiato Designs in staggered 21- and 22-inch form and the suspension has also been lowered by an additional 20 mm (0.78 inches), but you would need expert eyes to notice that something is amiss…