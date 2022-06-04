625-HP Satin Black Range Rover Sport SVR Rides Murdered-Out Mansory Look on 24s

Land Rover just threw a 2023 Range Rover Sport in front of a 633-foot (193 meters) dam spillway and made it fight 827 tons of water per minute just to hype the official L461 presentation. But it is going to be a while before anyone can do the same.
Well, chances are that such a stunt will remain unique, so you know what we meant: hitting the streets with the brand new RRS. However, there is an even bigger waiting period before the Range Rover Sport gets feisty SVR attire (possibly with help from BMW M), and then some additional boring time until aftermarket outlets manage to get their kits up to snuff.
Thus, perhaps it would be better to just go with the used car market flow and check out what the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have prepared. This Mansory Range Rover Sport SVR is the latest treat “for the culture” that has reached “up for grabs” RS Edition status, complete with posh, matching-black 24-inch forged alloy wheels from Forgiato Designs.
So many aftermarket outlets have lent a helping hand to build this SUV that one might be entitled to think we are dealing with an outrageous, murdered-out hodgepodge. Alas, that is not exactly the case here, if our two cents are allowed on the matter. However, we would also understand anyone who thinks this is not exactly their cup of tea, given the flux of controversial names putting their custom signature on this.
For starters, the all-black SVR still packs a few specks of contrasting red color – on the body, emblems, as well as behind the humongous Forgiatos. It provides a visual link to what happens inside, where the Satin Black exterior is swiftly contrasted in Pearl White and sprinkled with crimson details, such as on the seatbelts.
As for the rest of the highlights, there is an abundance of RS Edition cues to speak of, and they are all neatly tucked in the description. Still, let us put the spotlight on just one: the exhaust tune that lends another 50 hp for a total of 625 feisty ponies!
