David Ojabo Wants All the Luxury and Space, Buys Seven-Seater Range Rover

It’s never a bad time to treat yourself to a car but being drafted in the NFL and celebrating your birthday are surely good reasons enough. At least they are for David Ojabo, who just treated himself to a seven-seat Range Rover.
David Ojabo was born in Nigeria and lived both in Scotland and the U.S. He first played basketball before turning to a career in football. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in round two of the 2022 NFL Draft held at the end of April.
Not long after his 22nd birthday (on May 17), David Ojabo’s splashed on a new ride to help him arrive to all his NFL games in style: a Range Rover. But Ojabo wanted all the space and style he could get, so he opted for a seven-seat long wheelbase.
The athlete contacted Champion Motoring for the project, a San Diego, California dealership that is a top choice for celebrities. His new SUV comes with a two-tone black and white exterior and interior and has been fitted with aftermarket 24” wheels from Forgiato.
Range Rover offers both comfort and luxury and it’s a top choice among celebrities and athletes. Land Rover introduced the iconic Range Rover back in 1969. Over five decades later, the luxury SUV has reached its fifth generation. The new model has a standard wheelbase, a long wheelbase, and a seven-seat long wheelbase body styles.
The long wheelbase versions are available in four and seven seats. For this body style, customers can choose from several powertrain options: a mild hybrid 3.0-liter I6 Diesel, two 3.0-liter mild hybrid I6, and a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 gasoline engine, which is also the top of the range option. All options come with standard all-wheel-drive.
The V8 options, which is what Ojabo bought, delivers 523 horsepower (530 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). This helps the SUV sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Since the SUV is both powerful and comfortable, it’s exactly what David Ojabo needs for a successful start at his new NFL team.
