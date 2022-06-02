Queen Elizabeth Sends Range Rover to Pick Up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to attend the Platinum Jubilee with their two children and have arrived in the UK. Naturally, it was by private jet, and the Queen reportedly sent a Range Rover to pick them up.
From June 2 to June 5, the UK will celebrate a four-day bank holiday to honor the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Prince Harry and his wife, former actress Meghan Markle, officially known as Duchess of Sussex, will also be in attendance.
The couple started dating in July 2016 and announced their engagement in 2017. They officially married in a lavish ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018. But not long after, the two announced they will step back from their role as senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently attended the Invictus Games in The Hague, where they raced in kiddie cars during the Land Rover Challenge. But they haven’t been together with the Royal Family on duty since the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020 after their exit as senior members.
Now, they have officially returned to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The couple arrived in their Embraer private jet with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, on Saturday, following a ten-hour flight. After landing, the two had bulletproof cars waiting for them.
According to The Sun, the VW people carrier and the Range Rover from the previous generation that drove them from Farnborough Airport to Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, were courtesy of Queen Elizabeth. An insider told the outlet: “The Queen believed it was the right thing to do.”
The Platinum Jubilee, which starts today, honors the Queen’s seventy years on the throne. It will include huge festivities, with lots of celebrities, members of the Royal Family, and the general public.
