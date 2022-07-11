autoevolution
2022 Rivian R1T EV Pickup Truck Gets Posher With Contrasting Forgiato Wheels

11 Jul 2022, 12:02 UTC ·
The full-size pickup truck game feels as old as the (automotive) world, but just recently, it is beginning to learn new hybrid and EV tricks. Including ritzy ones, as a matter of fact.
Right now, after much anticipation, U.S.-based pickup truck enthusiasts that also want to save the planet or their gas bill have but a few zero-emission options. They start at the humongous end of the scale with the not-so-efficient GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 if over $110k is nothing to sneeze at.

Then, you can also have an early adopter adventure with the $67,500 Rivian R1T, a truck they say was “built for whatever you call a road.” And, at the other end of the small EV full-size pickup truck spectrum sits the cheaper Ford F-150 Lightning (a 2022 Pro kicks off at an MSRP of $39,974), complete with accessories and other stuff.

Among the latter, we could also count some aftermarket builds from Galpin Auto Sports, who proudly flaunted what was probably the first use of a Forgiato Designs forged aftermarket wheel on the F-150 Lightning. But, as it turns out, not only the Blue Oval fits nicely with the designs from the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts. And, instead, a clean Rivian R1T can also look fancier when going into town on Forgis.

The build comes courtesy of Pomona, California-based Nitrous Garage Auto Inc., a source for both OEM and aftermarket wheels. Obviously, this silver R1T flaunting a contrasting set of Forgiato Designs is part of the latter variety – and may we say it looks swanky indeed.

Now, this may or may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but I also feel compelled to point out the obvious. For sure, the EV pickup truck will soon become fair game for the aftermarket realm, and we are probably going to witness a lot more customization and personalization going forward.




Editor's note: Gallery also includes an image of Galpin's Ford F-150 Lightning on Forgiato Designs wheels.

